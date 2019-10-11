Today’s Headlines

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho
Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

Here’s this morning’s rundown of all things streetsie:

  • BART Needs More Buses (SFExaminer)
  • BART’s General Manager on Twitter (SFGate)
  • More on Uber Tax (SFChron)
  • More Questions About BART to San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Car Free Market Street Pending Approval (Hoodline)
  • Google’s Master Plan for San Jose Station Area (SFChron)
  • How Streets Got Their Names (Curbed)
  • On ACE’s New Saturday Service (Recordnet)
  • Commentary: Support Affordable Housing, Props A & E (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Society Has Forgotten How to Build (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

