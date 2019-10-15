This Week: Better Market Street, All Weather Biking, Berkeley Bike & Ped Vote
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/today! Better Market Street Pre-Vote Rally Advocates for safe streets from the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and Walk San Francisco and elsewhere will rally on the steps of City Hall with local decision makers before the all-important vote of the SFMTA Board of Directors on the ‘Better Market Street’ plan. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 12:15 p.m., City Hall Steps, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday/today! SFMTA Board of Directors Meeting/Better Market Street Vote. The seven members of the SF Municipal Transportation Agency board will determine the fate of Better Market Street. If this project is approved, Market Street would prioritize people first, with fully protected bike lanes from the Embarcadero to Octavia and restrictions to get cars off Market from Embarcadero to Gough. Come make yourself heard. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m., Room 400, Floor 4, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday/today! Berkeley City Council Vote on Bike & Pedestrian Street Improvements. Join Bike East Bay and its member/advocates as they fight for better bikeways in Berkeley. At this meeting, council will consider whether the city should require staff to implement Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan recommendations when City streets are repaved. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6-9 p.m., School District Board Room, 1231 Addison Street, Berkeley.
- Tuesday/today! Night and All Weather Biking Class. This class, designed for intermediate riders who feel comfortable navigating urban streets, will teach you how to be prepared for whatever comes our way. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Library, 451 Jersey Street, S.F.
- Thursday The Link Between Housing Policy and Climate. Join SPUR for a discussion about the connections between housing policy and climate change. Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Saturday Helmet Giveaway. The SF Bicycle Coalition and ThinkFirst National Injury Prevention Foundation are fitting and giving away helmets of all sizes; children and adults are welcome. Saturday, Oct. 19, 9-10:30 a.m., Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F. Helmets will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, so they ask that you RSVP.
- Saturday Pitch Ideas for Public Space in San Jose. Do you see a parking space, street corner or empty lot and imagine it as something better? Bring your best civic proposals before a panel of local community leaders, led by Local Color, for an evening of community idea sharing. Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., Backyard SJ, 25 South 2nd Street, San Jose.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.