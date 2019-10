Today’s Headlines

What Other Streets Should Ban Cars? (Curbed)

Renderings of Better Market (SFGate)

No-Permit Scooter Company Carries On (SFExaminer)

Self-Driving Scooters? (USNews)

Proposed Express Bus Network (MercNews)

More on BART Riders Cutting Security Lines (MercNews)

Developer Joins HSR Board (SFChron)

SMART Train Tax Extension Advances (MarinIJ)

Fuel Taxes Bringing in More Money for Transportation (Patch)

Newsom Defends Fuel Tax (Politico)

Funds for Two Downtown Parks (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Car Free Market Street Will Save Lives (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California. national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Please contribute.