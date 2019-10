Today’s Headlines

Car Free Market Street Long Overdue (Citylab)

SFMTA Board Chair Wants to Speed Better Market Street (SFBay)

Skip Announces Layoffs (SFExaminer)

How to Find a New BART Train (SFGate)

Goodbye Parking, Hello Housing at Millbrae BART (SFChron)

Transit After an Earthquake (Curbed)

Motorist Hits Pedestrian at Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)

StreetLight Data Adds Bike/Ped Coverage (TrafficTechToday)

Alameda Housing Planned for Future Bike/Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)

SoMa Flower Mart Seeks Tech Tenants (SFChron)

Robin Williams Mural to Disappear (SFGate)

Commentary: Avoid Blight Around Oracle Park (SFChron)

