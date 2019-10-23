Today’s Headlines

  • Debris Fire in Transbay Tube (SFGateEastBayTimes)
  • BART Lawyer Says Busking Ban Would be Legal (EastBayTimes, Curbed)
  • BART’s Original Design (SFGate)
  • SFPD Blames Computers for Writing Fewer Tickets (SFExaminer)
  • Scooter Companies Hemorrhage Money (Gizmodo)
  • Lombard Car Free (Curbed)
  • Will ‘Thrive City’ Thrive? (SFExaminer)
  • Facebook Pledges $1 Billion for Housing (Curbed)
  • VTA Express Bus Changed my Life (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: In Praise of Taiwan’s HSR (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Solving Housing and Transportation Requires Shared Vision (MercNews)

