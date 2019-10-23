Today’s Headlines

Debris Fire in Transbay Tube (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

BART Lawyer Says Busking Ban Would be Legal (EastBayTimes, Curbed)

BART’s Original Design (SFGate)

SFPD Blames Computers for Writing Fewer Tickets (SFExaminer)

Scooter Companies Hemorrhage Money (Gizmodo)

Lombard Car Free (Curbed)

Will ‘Thrive City’ Thrive? (SFExaminer)

Facebook Pledges $1 Billion for Housing (Curbed)

VTA Express Bus Changed my Life (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: In Praise of Taiwan’s HSR (SFChron)

Commentary: Solving Housing and Transportation Requires Shared Vision (MercNews)

