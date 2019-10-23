Today’s Headlines
- Debris Fire in Transbay Tube (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- BART Lawyer Says Busking Ban Would be Legal (EastBayTimes, Curbed)
- BART’s Original Design (SFGate)
- SFPD Blames Computers for Writing Fewer Tickets (SFExaminer)
- Scooter Companies Hemorrhage Money (Gizmodo)
- Lombard Car Free (Curbed)
- Will ‘Thrive City’ Thrive? (SFExaminer)
- Facebook Pledges $1 Billion for Housing (Curbed)
- VTA Express Bus Changed my Life (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: In Praise of Taiwan’s HSR (SFChron)
- Commentary: Solving Housing and Transportation Requires Shared Vision (MercNews)
