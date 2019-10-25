Today’s Headlines
- BART Puts Brakes on Busking Ban (SFExaminer)
- And More on BART Riders Skipping TSA Line (Curbed, KPIX)
- Groups Pushing for $16 Billion Transportation Megameasure (SJSpotlight)
- No Jail Time for Hit & Run Motorist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Motorist Strikes Senior in Bayview (SFExaminer)
- Residential Project Moves Forward in Excelsior (SFExaminer)
- Don’t Have a Bike? Don’t Ride in the Bike Car (MercNews)
- Look Who’s Driving–Autonomous Cars are Here (PBSviaKQED)
- Smoky Conditions Expected (MarinIJ)
- Letter: Rail Location Makes Howard Terminal Bad Place for A’s (SFChron)
- Commentary: Planning Commission Has Hardest Jobs (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Can’t get enough local transportation news? Support your Bay Area transportation reporter-advocates here.