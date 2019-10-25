Today’s Headlines

  • BART Puts Brakes on Busking Ban (SFExaminer)
  • And More on BART Riders Skipping TSA Line (CurbedKPIX)
  • Groups Pushing for $16 Billion Transportation Megameasure (SJSpotlight)
  • No Jail Time for Hit & Run Motorist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Motorist Strikes Senior in Bayview (SFExaminer)
  • Residential Project Moves Forward in Excelsior (SFExaminer)
  • Don’t Have a Bike? Don’t Ride in the Bike Car (MercNews)
  • Look Who’s Driving–Autonomous Cars are Here (PBSviaKQED)
  • Smoky Conditions Expected (MarinIJ)
  • Letter: Rail Location Makes Howard Terminal Bad Place for A’s (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Planning Commission Has Hardest Jobs (SFExaminer)

