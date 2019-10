Today’s Headlines

Fires and California’s Climate Leadership (Curbed)

Jerry Brown Implores DC to Act on Climate Change (SFChron)

Wildfire Smoke in Cigarette Equivalents (SFGate)

Climate Change Risk to Business and Community (Curbed)

Developer Fee to Fund Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

Changing Number of Homes at Potrero Bus Yard (Curbed)

What Happened to the Salesforce Transit Center (DailyMail)

When Will Milpitas and Berryessa BART Stations Open? (MercNews)

Coolest Urban Staircases (Curbed)

Five Major Way Silicon Valley Has Changed (BizInsider)

Commentary: Don’t Take Down our Street Trees (SFExaminer)

