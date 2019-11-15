Today’s Headlines

City to Pay Chinatown Merchants Over Central Subway (Curbed)

Why Street Vendors Make Cities Feel Safer (Curbed)

Proposed Vacant Storefront Tax (SFExaminer)

DeSaulnier/Feinstein’s Retrograde Bridge Proposal (SFChron)

More on Trump Spending on Roads over Transit (Citylab)

More on BART Sandwich Lawsuit (EastBayTimes)

State Law That Speeds Development (SFChron)

Yerba Buena Tower Tops Off (Curbed)

Mural of Greta Thunberg (Hoodline)

San Francisco’s Walkable, Bikable 49-Mile Scenic Route (SFChron)

San Francisco Good Travel Spot for Seniors? (SFGate)

Letter: Streamline Traffic Stop Data (SFChron)

