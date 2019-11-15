Today’s Headlines
- City to Pay Chinatown Merchants Over Central Subway (Curbed)
- Why Street Vendors Make Cities Feel Safer (Curbed)
- Proposed Vacant Storefront Tax (SFExaminer)
- DeSaulnier/Feinstein’s Retrograde Bridge Proposal (SFChron)
- More on Trump Spending on Roads over Transit (Citylab)
- More on BART Sandwich Lawsuit (EastBayTimes)
- State Law That Speeds Development (SFChron)
- Yerba Buena Tower Tops Off (Curbed)
- Mural of Greta Thunberg (Hoodline)
- San Francisco’s Walkable, Bikable 49-Mile Scenic Route (SFChron)
- San Francisco Good Travel Spot for Seniors? (SFGate)
- Letter: Streamline Traffic Stop Data (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Thanks for reading. If you have a couple bucks to help this work continue, please share at this link