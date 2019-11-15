Today’s Headlines

  • City to Pay Chinatown Merchants Over Central Subway (Curbed)
  • Why Street Vendors Make Cities Feel Safer (Curbed)
  • Proposed Vacant Storefront Tax (SFExaminer)
  • DeSaulnier/Feinstein’s Retrograde Bridge Proposal (SFChron)
  • More on Trump Spending on Roads over Transit (Citylab)
  • More on BART Sandwich Lawsuit (EastBayTimes)
  • State Law That Speeds Development (SFChron)
  • Yerba Buena Tower Tops Off (Curbed)
  • Mural of Greta Thunberg (Hoodline)
  • San Francisco’s Walkable, Bikable 49-Mile Scenic Route (SFChron)
  • San Francisco Good Travel Spot for Seniors? (SFGate)
  • Letter: Streamline Traffic Stop Data (SFChron)

