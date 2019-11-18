This Week: J Church, People-First, Bike Coffee

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! J Church Project Open House. Learn about proposed improvements for Muni’s J Church line to reduce delays and improve safety for people walking. Drop by the J Church Improvement Project Open House to provide your feedback. Monday/tonight! Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Auditorium, Upper Noe Recreation Center, 295 Day Street, S.F.
  • Monday/tonight! Imagining More People-First Streets. A people-first Market Street is coming to San Francisco. With the recently approved plan to ban cars from much of the downtown artery, the city joins New York, Paris, and Barcelona in opening up more street space for pedestrians, bikes, and public transit. But what about the East Bay? Could something similar happen in Oakland? Join CityLab and SPUR in conversation with Oakland transportation leaders. Monday/tonight! Nov. 18, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Morning Bike Coffee Club. Come join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s coffee club at David Rio Chai Bar and meet new people, make friends, chat about bikes and other urban issues, all while supporting a local business. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8-9:30 a.m., David Rio Chai Bar, 1019 Market Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Planning for the South Bay. Work on Plan Bay Area 2050, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s long-range transportation and land use plan, will offer a roadmap for the future growth of the region. What will this mean for the South Bay, and San Jose in particular? Tuesday, Nov. 19, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Tuesday Light up the Night. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition organizes this annual bike light distribution campaign. Along with volunteers, they install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret from the general public. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 5-8 p.m. Learn how to volunteer here.
  • Wednesday Night and All-Weather Biking. In a city where mist and rain can start at any moment, it’s important to feel confident riding in all conditions. This class, designed for intermediate riders who feel comfortable navigating urban streets, will teach you how to be prepared for whatever comes your way. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Western Addition Library, 1550 Scott Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Oakland Bike and Ped Advisory Committee. This meeting will discuss AC Transit Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other AC Transit bike/ped projects, a legislative resolution prioritizing bicyclist and pedestrian safety from the Legislative Committee, and the Open Forum Committee Yearly Report. Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m., Hearing Room 4, Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland

