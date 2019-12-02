This Week: Bicycle Coffee, Woonerven, Tree Lighting
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Morning Bicycle Coffee Club. Come join bike-rider advocates at David Rio Chai Bar. Meet new people, make friends, chat about bikes and other urban issues, all while supporting a local business. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 8-9:30 a.m., David Rio Chai Bar, 1019 Market St., S.F.
- Tuesday Woonerven – Walk SF Annual Member Party. Walk SF celebrates its work for safer streets. This year toasts a ‘Better Market Street’ victory, successful school walking programs, and a vision of San Francisco as the most pedestrian-friendly city in the United States. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6-8:30 p.m., Make Out Room, 22nd and Mission, near 24th St. BART, S.F.
- Wednesday Tree Lighting at Civic Center Plaza. This year’s free, family-friendly Civic Center Plaza Holiday Tree Lighting is taking place next to the Winter Park Ice Rink on the steps of City Hall. Mayor London Breed will oversee the ceremony to light Civic Center Plaza’s 50-foot noble fir at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4. Full event festivities continue from 4-7 p.m., on the steps of City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl., S.F.
- Thursday Light up the Night. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition organizes this annual bike light distribution campaign. Along with volunteers, they install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret from the general public. Thursday, Dec. 5, 5-8 p.m. Learn how to volunteer here.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Everyone is invited to discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Thursday, Dec. 5, 6-7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Branch Library, 5606 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Road Class. Instructors will cover on-road, on-your-bike practice sessions, working in small groups to improve handling skills, emergency maneuvers, and ability to confidently and safely bike on all types of streets and pathways. Saturday, Dec. 7, 10-3 p.m., 1240 18th Street, Ralph Bunche Academy, (playground blacktop, corner of Poplar/18th), Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.