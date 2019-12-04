Today’s Headlines

BART Works with Salvation Army to Help Homeless (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Central Subway Conflict Over Rooftop Park (SFExaminer)

Replacement for Richmond-San Rafael Bridge? (MercNews)

City to Power Wash Tenderloin Poop (SFGate)

New Skyscraper to Rise (SFExaminer)

Legal Challenge to State Housing Regs (SFChron)

More on Empty Homes Amidst Housing Crisis (Curbed)

New Ferry Delivered (WorkBoat)

San Francisco’s Siren to Shut Up for Two Years (SFGate, Curbed, Hoodline)

Letters: Not Everybody Likes ‘Idaho Stop’ (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: City Must Engage New Residents (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Please contribute.