Today’s Headlines

BART Busting Fare Beaters (SFChron)

More on BART Peet’s Used in Money Laundering (Curbed)

City Refines Castro Elevator Design (BayAreaReporter)

More on Pedestrianizing Part of Octavia (Curbed)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian Near Bayview Police Station (SFWeekly, Hoodline, SFExaminer)

S.F. Most Expensive Place in the World to Build (Curbed)

S.F. to Consider Limits on Office Growth (SFChron)

S.F. Rents are Down? (SFGate)

KRON4 Building Demolished for Senior Housing (Curbed)

What’s Happening to Oakland’s Affordable Housing Fees? (SFChron)

Climate Scientists Try to Cut Own Footprint (SFGate)

Commentary: SMART Train Makes Traffic Worse? (MarinIJ)

