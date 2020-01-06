Today’s Headlines
- Transit and Transportation Coming in 2020 (MarinIJ)
- Feds Give Green Light to Red Bus Lanes (WashPost)
- Bay Area’s Bus Driver Shortage (MercNews)
- Motorists Hit Pedestrians in Ingleside, Outer Richmond (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- More Men than Women Bike Valencia (SFExaminer)
- More on How Oslo Achieved Vision Zero (Curbed)
- Electric Moped Rentals Coming to Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- More on Building a New Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (SFChron)
- Oakland’s New Towers (SFChron)
- Housing Coming in 2020 (SFChron)
- Living in S.F. Without a Car (Curbed)
- How Divisadero Used to Look (SFGate)
