Today’s Headlines

  • Transit and Transportation Coming in 2020 (MarinIJ)
  • Feds Give Green Light to Red Bus Lanes (WashPost)
  • Bay Area’s Bus Driver Shortage (MercNews)
  • Motorists Hit Pedestrians in Ingleside, Outer Richmond (SFExaminerHoodline)
  • More Men than Women Bike Valencia (SFExaminer)
  • More on How Oslo Achieved Vision Zero (Curbed)
  • Electric Moped Rentals Coming to Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Building a New Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (SFChron)
  • Oakland’s New Towers (SFChron)
  • Housing Coming in 2020 (SFChron)
  • Living in S.F. Without a Car (Curbed)
  • How Divisadero Used to Look (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA