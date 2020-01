Today’s Headlines

Scooterist Severely Injured by Truck Driver on Embarcadero (SFChron, Hoodline)

Safety Improvements Coming to Embarcadero (SFExaminer)

More Support for Bay Bridge Bus Lane (SFExaminer)

Marin Transit to Expand On-Demand Service, Raise Fares (MarinIJ)

Redwood City Port Facility (DailyPost)

Golden Gate Ferris Wheel Nears Approval (Hoodline)

Uber Finally Focuses on Profits (Forbes)

Homeless Moms Evicted (Curbed)

SamTrans Transporting Homeless to San Francisco? (SFChron)

California Must Move Faster on Housing (SFChron)

Letters: S.F. Needs Protected Bike Lanes Everywhere (SFChron)

