This Week: Future Cities, City Cycling, SFBC Members

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Future Cities. National Geographic recently published its “Future Cities” issue, which presented ideas and challenges for the world’s cities. Hear from some of the issue’s major contributors. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Smart City Cycling. Looking to get comfortable riding in the city? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know for biking in S.F. and the Bay Area. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Richmond Public Library, 351 9th Avenue, S.F.
  • Wednesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Member Meeting. The member meeting will also feature an SF Bicycle Coalition Board of Directors candidate forum. All candidates will be given an opportunity to speak, and members will have a chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions directly after the forum. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6-8 p.m., Genentech Hall at UCSF, Byers Auditorium, 600 16th Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Housing Reform. This panel will look at how statewide legislation has changed the housing landscape since 2017, what has been the impact on the ground from landmark housing bills like SB 35, and what to expect in 2020. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5-7:30 p.m., Bay Area Council, 353 Sacramento Street Suite 1000, S.F.
  • Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. Any level of rider and all women, trans and femme folks are welcome. Bring bikey and bike-curious friends. Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Kon Tiki, 347 14th St #3906, Oakland.
  • Thursday Urban Parks. What are the barriers to accessing parks? Come hear a panel discuss. Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

