Can Car-Free Market be Enforced? (SFExaminer)

Will Cyclists Finally Get Primacy on Market Street? (Forbes)

And More on Car-Free Market Street (Curbed)

Pushback Begins Against Bus Lane on Bridge (MercNews)

Rail Opponent’s Push Poll Shows SMART Tax Failing (MarinIJ)

Shocker: Oakland A’s Not Serious About Gondola (SFChron)

San Rafael Transit Center Relocation (MarinIJ)

New Traffic Lights on Potrero (Hoodline)

Police Identify Suspects in Fatal Hit and Run (SFGate, Berkeleyside)

How the Streets Got Their Names (Curbed)

‘Yes in God’s Backyard’ Housing (SFChron1, SFChron2)

