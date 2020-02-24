Today’s Headlines

Legislation for Oakland Bay Bridge Bus Lane (SFExaminer)

Disparities in BART Police Enforcement (SFExaminer)

Move to Extend Ban on Tolling Cyclists, Pedestrians (SFExaminer)

Transportation Ballot Measure [and others] in Bay Area (SFGate)

San Francisco’s Most Pedestrian-Friendly Hoods (Curbed)

Millbrae Development to Remove Parking (ABC7)

Mixed Use Planned Near Vallejo Ferry (NBCBayArea)

Uber and Lyft Cause Traffic, Pollution (LATimes)

Motorist Arrested in Death of Toddler (SFGate)

Commentary: Ferry for Redwood City (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Cheapen Housing by Driving Out Tech? (PaloAltoOnline)

