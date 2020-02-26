Today’s Headlines

Monday’s Muni Meltdown (SFExaminer)

Rider Revolt Over New Lyft E-Bikeshare Prices (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Pedestrian Killed by Motorist in Tenderloin (SFChron, SFWeekly, Hoodline)

Driver Strikes Two Pedestrians in Haight Ashbury (SFExaminer)

More on U.S. Leaving Safe Streets Accord (Curbed)

Cycling Still Skews White, Male (SFChron)

RSR Bridge Bike Path Counts (MercNews)

San Francisco’s Cancelled Housing Projects (Curbed)

BART Riders Concerned About Virus (KRON4)

Tesla Driver Was Playing Video Games (ABC7)

Perfect San Francisco Strolls (Curbed)

