This Week: Ballots, Potrero Yard, Car Lobby
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Ballots and Brews. San Francisco residents head to the voting booth tomorrow. Join SPUR to hear a breakdown of the ballot. Monday/tonight March 2, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Monday/tonight! Potrero Yard Modernization Project Working Group. Learn about and influence this planned project. Monday/tonight! March 2, 6-8 p.m., Potrero Yard, 2500 Mariposa Street, S.F.
- Monday/tonight! How the Car Lobby Rewrote Our Laws. Join urban environmentalists Greg Shill (Associate Professor at the University of Iowa College of Law and author of “Should Law Subsidize Driving?”) and Jeff Wood (principal at the Overhead Wire and host of the “Talking Headways” podcast) for a conversation on how laws were written to privilege automobiles. Monday/tonight! March 2, 7 p.m., Manny’s, 3092 16th Street, S.F.
- Tuesday A Hub of Good Urbanism. “The Hub,” an amendment to the now decade-old Market Octavia Plan, will head for approval in early 2020. Come hear the latest. Tuesday, March 3, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Bike Theft Prevention. This is an indoor, classroom-only workshop for adults and teens, made possible via a partnership with the Albany YMCA and funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. No bike is required in order to participate. Thursday, March 5, 7-8 p.m., Albany YMCA Annex, 1216 Solano Ave., Albany.
- Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a perfect place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, March 6, 8-9 a.m., Kantine, 1906 Market Street, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride, Oakland + Berkeley Hills. A 19-mile loop with 1,800 feet of climbing starting and ending at Rockridge BART. Return route passes Downtown Berkeley BART for those who wish to shorten the loop. Saturday, March 7, 9:05 a.m.-1 p.m., Rockridge BART, 5660 College Ave., Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.