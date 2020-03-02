Today’s Headlines

What Would it Take to Make Valencia Car Free? (Curbed)

Profile of Seamless Bay Area (ABC7)

Failing to Reduce Carbon Emissions Thanks to Transportation (CalMatters)

How to Fix Intersections (Curbed)

Pedestrian Death Spike and SUVs (USAToday)

Bus Operator Strikes Pedestrian (Hoodline)

No Foul Play in BART Death (SFBay)

Sausalito Approves Ferry Landing Redesign (MarinIJ)

Fiber Optic ‘Conspiracy’ and SMART Train Haters (MarinIJ)

Filthy Conditions at Millbrae Station (ABC7)

Letters: Disagree with Valencia Cyclery, but don’t Boycott (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

