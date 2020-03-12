Today’s Headlines

Muni to Accelerate New Train Purchases (SFExaminer)

Sunday Streets Cancelled Through June (SFExaminer)

Transit, Roads Lightly Used as People Work from Home (WashPost)

More on Decline in Transit Ridership due to Virus Fears (KTVU)

Holiday Level Light Traffic (SFExaminer)

Drive-Thru Virus Testing? (SFChron)

Update/Report on Transbay’s Cracked Beams (ENR)

More on Redwood City Ferry (MercNews)

Detroit Steps Beautification (Hoodline)

Efforts to Help Homeless Off Streets Backsliding (SFChron)

More on Protecting the Homeless from COVID-19 (Curbed)

History of Calls for a Second Bay Crossing (ClimateOnline)

