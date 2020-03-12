Today’s Headlines
- Muni to Accelerate New Train Purchases (SFExaminer)
- Sunday Streets Cancelled Through June (SFExaminer)
- Transit, Roads Lightly Used as People Work from Home (WashPost)
- More on Decline in Transit Ridership due to Virus Fears (KTVU)
- Holiday Level Light Traffic (SFExaminer)
- Drive-Thru Virus Testing? (SFChron)
- Update/Report on Transbay’s Cracked Beams (ENR)
- More on Redwood City Ferry (MercNews)
- Detroit Steps Beautification (Hoodline)
- Efforts to Help Homeless Off Streets Backsliding (SFChron)
- More on Protecting the Homeless from COVID-19 (Curbed)
- History of Calls for a Second Bay Crossing (ClimateOnline)
