Today’s Headlines

  • Muni to Accelerate New Train Purchases (SFExaminer)
  • Sunday Streets Cancelled Through June (SFExaminer)
  • Transit, Roads Lightly Used as People Work from Home (WashPost)
  • More on Decline in Transit Ridership due to Virus Fears (KTVU)
  • Holiday Level Light Traffic (SFExaminer)
  • Drive-Thru Virus Testing? (SFChron)
  • Update/Report on Transbay’s Cracked Beams (ENR)
  • More on Redwood City Ferry (MercNews)
  • Detroit Steps Beautification (Hoodline)
  • Efforts to Help Homeless Off Streets Backsliding (SFChron)
  • More on Protecting the Homeless from COVID-19 (Curbed)
  • History of Calls for a Second Bay Crossing (ClimateOnline)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Thanks for reading. If you have a couple bucks to help this work continue, please share at this link