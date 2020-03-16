This Week: Webinars and Live Stream Events
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a short list of what Streetsblog could find that’s a webinar/online.
- Tuesday Board of Directors Meeting. The MTA Board will continue to meet in City Hall. Tuesday, March 17, 1 p.m. Although it will still be open to the public, it is restricted and Streetsblog suggests readers stream it live at San Francisco Government TV.
- Wednesday Building Protected Bike Lanes That Work for Pedestrians. Last fall, Walk San Francisco released Getting to the Curb: A Guide to Building Protected Bike Lanes That Work for Pedestrians. Learn about the report. Wednesday, March 18, 10-11 a.m. Register for the Webinar here.
- Wednesday Analyzing California’s Housing Affordability Crisis. A new study looks at the land use entitlement processes of California cities, including Oakland, over a four-year period. Log on to find out about the findings. Wednesday, March 18, 12:30 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 510-827-1900.
- Thursday SFMTA Budget Open House. The SFMTA is holding an Online Budget Open House. Review the budget and submit questions in advance. Thursday, March 19, 5-6:30 p.m. Live feed: SFMTA.com/budget / Twitter: @SFMTA_Muni / Facebook: SFMTA_Muni
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.