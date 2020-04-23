Today’s Headlines

BART and Muni to Get Largest Share of Stimulus (SFChron)

MTC Clears Marin Transit for $46 Million (MarinIJ)

More on Stimulus Breakdown for Different Transit Agencies (EastBayTimes)

More on Muni Fare Hike (Curbed)

Bay Bridge Congestion Pricing Suspended (SFExaminer)

Confusion on Dolores Park Social Distancing Enforcement (Hoodline)

Masks Now Required in Public (Berkeleyside)

More on BART Police Enforcing Mask Requirement (SFExaminer)

Testing and What it Will Take to Reopen City (MissionLocal)

New York Mayor Gets Roasted Over Comments About Oakland Streets (SFGate)

Commentary: Close off Streets for Public Health (SFChron)

