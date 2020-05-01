Today’s Headlines

Lyft Scooters Leaves San Jose, Oakland (EastBayTimes)

More on Next Round of Oakland Street Closures (EastBayTimes)

More on Easing of Some Shelter in Place Restrictions (Curbed)

Presidio Golf Course to Reopen to Golfers, Reclose to Public (SFExaminer)

Allowed Outdoor Activities (SFGate)

May Day Strike and City COVID Updates (SFBay)

‘Die in’ Protest on Street Outside Mayor Breed’s House (SFChron)

New Housing in Downtown San Mateo (DailyJournal)

New York Subway to Close Overnight for Cleaning (NYTimes)

Things You Didn’t Know About GG Park (Curbed)

Sketching Boarded up San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: Allowing Construction is a Risky Gamble (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?