Today’s Headlines

  • Lyft Scooters Leaves San Jose, Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Next Round of Oakland Street Closures (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Easing of Some Shelter in Place Restrictions (Curbed)
  • Presidio Golf Course to Reopen to Golfers, Reclose to Public (SFExaminer)
  • Allowed Outdoor Activities (SFGate)
  • May Day Strike and City COVID Updates (SFBay)
  • ‘Die in’ Protest on Street Outside Mayor Breed’s House (SFChron)
  • New Housing in Downtown San Mateo (DailyJournal)
  • New York Subway to Close Overnight for Cleaning (NYTimes)
  • Things You Didn’t Know About GG Park (Curbed)
  • Sketching Boarded up San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Allowing Construction is a Risky Gamble (EastBayTimes)

