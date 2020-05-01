Today’s Headlines
- Lyft Scooters Leaves San Jose, Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- More on Next Round of Oakland Street Closures (EastBayTimes)
- More on Easing of Some Shelter in Place Restrictions (Curbed)
- Presidio Golf Course to Reopen to Golfers, Reclose to Public (SFExaminer)
- Allowed Outdoor Activities (SFGate)
- May Day Strike and City COVID Updates (SFBay)
- ‘Die in’ Protest on Street Outside Mayor Breed’s House (SFChron)
- New Housing in Downtown San Mateo (DailyJournal)
- New York Subway to Close Overnight for Cleaning (NYTimes)
- Things You Didn’t Know About GG Park (Curbed)
- Sketching Boarded up San Francisco (SFGate)
- Commentary: Allowing Construction is a Risky Gamble (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?