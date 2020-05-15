Today’s Headlines

SFMTA to Bring Back More Bus Service (SFExaminer, SFBay)

City Hall Power Struggle Over SFMTA Board (SFChron)

‘Slow Streets’ Aren’t Going Away (SFChron)

Berkeley Plan to Allow Outdoor Dining on City Streets (SFChron, SFEater)

Oakland Limits Access to Lake Merritt (EastBayTimes)

Abridged History of Transbay Transit Center (Curbed)

How Will Americans Commute After Lockdown Ends? (Citylab)

Police Search for Motorist Who Killed Oakland Pedestrian (SFGate)

Guidelines for Curbside Retail (SFExaminer)

What People Miss Most During the Shutdown (SFGate)

San Jose Considers Tearing Down Brutalist Bank Building (Curbed)

