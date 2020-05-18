This Week: Parks, 80 Percent Sustainable, SFMTA Directors
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Parks and the Pandemic. Parking lots, playgrounds, dog runs, access roads and picnic areas of parks across California were shuttered indefinitely in an attempt to limit transmission of COVID-19 and encourage residents to shelter-in-place. Come hear from park leaders at the local, regional and state level as they talk about the the indicators that will start a return to “normal” for parks. Monday/today! May 18, 12:30 p.m. Register for this online event HERE.
- Monday/tonight! Getting to 80 Percent Sustainable Trips Post-COVID. Emissions from vehicles are responsible for 46 percent of San Francisco’s carbon footprint. Replacing car travel with more biking, walking and transit would reduce greenhouse emissions dramatically. What are we doing to get there? And how will the pandemic alter the way people move about? Join a discussion with the SFBC. Monday/tonight! 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register HERE to receive the Zoom link for the event.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors. Members of the public are encouraged to participate remotely. If you want to ensure your comment on any item on the agenda is received by the Board in advance of the meeting, please send an email to MTABoard@sfmta.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18 or call (415) 646-4470. Tuesday, April 21, 1 p.m. Stream it live at San Francisco Government TV.
- Wednesday Building Around Transit. In 2005, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) adopted its first transit-oriented development (TOD) policy, which helped add 26,000 housing units near transit. Now, the MTC is relooking at the policy in order to help guide major new transit investments. How can it be updated to best increase the housing supply, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support economic growth around bus, rail and ferry stations? Wednesday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. Register for this online event HERE.
- Wednesday Bike-Themed Karaoke. SF Bicycle Coalition member Sarah Katz-Hyman is leading an online karaoke party. Joint this bike-themed rendition. Wednesday, May 20, 7-9 p.m. RSVP to get the Zoom link.
- Thursday Public Transit after COVID-19. The Bay Area’s public transit systems have been gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic. What measures are being taken to prioritize the safety of riders and operators today and in the future? Thursday, May 21, 5 p.m. Register for this online event HERE.
- Saturday Fix A Flat. In this one-hour webinar, Bike East Bay’s instructor will cover the process for repairing a flat tire. Follow along at home if you have the tools, and be prepared to ask questions. Saturday, May 23, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.