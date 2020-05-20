Today’s Headlines

BART to Berryessa to Open June 13 (SFChron, CBSBayArea, BizJournal)

Muni Slowly Restores Bus Lines (SFChron)

S.F. Supes Try SFMTA Take Over (SFExaminer)

Solution to Post COVID Traffic Surge–More Bike Lanes (SFExaminer)

Trump’s Misleading Tweet About Transit Funding (SFGate)

Trump EPA’s Targeting of San Francisco (SFChron)

More on Fell Bike Lane (SFGate, Hoodline)

Slow Streets are the Path to a Better City (Curbed)

City Pays to Guard Tenderloin Parking Lot (Hoodline)

11 Stunning Staircases (Curbed)

History Says COVID-19 Will Be Back with Reopening (SFWeekly)

Commentary: How Politics Made Past Plague Worse in S.F. (SFChron)

