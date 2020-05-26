This Week: Slow Streets, Board Meeting, Community Benefits
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Slow Streets Phone Outreach Training. The City of Oakland is conducting outreach by phone to gather feedback about ‘slow streets’ from residents. Volunteers can help collect this data by making calls through an app. Learn how Tuesday/tonight, May 26, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Tuesday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to attend Tuesday/tonight, May 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Wednesday Doing Community Benefits Right. Major development projects across the Bay Area often have community benefits as a condition of approval. What do good community benefits look like and how are they managed? Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, May 27, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Thursday What Will it Take to Reopen Cities? How can we determine a safe time to reopen our cities and what will they look like in a post-pandemic society? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, May 28, 10 am. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Thursday Biking with Children. Riding bikes with your kids is one of the best ways to solve logistical problems while getting exercise outdoors and spending quality time with your young ones. Learn how to do it safely and successfully, Thursday, May 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link HERE.
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Major upgrades are underway on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear about the progress, comment and give concerns about construction. Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m. Contact vannessbrt@sfmta.com/415-646-2310 to get info to join the online meeting.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.