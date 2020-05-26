Today’s Headlines

Car Pollution is Back (SFExaminer)

What Lies Ahead for Post-Shutdown Cities? (SFChron)

Opening Streets to Multiple Uses (SFGate)

More on Oakland Modifying ‘Slow Streets’ (EastBayTimes)

Some not Impressed by ‘Slow Streets’ (SFChron)

Reopened Parks Close Again (SFGate)

How People Distanced Over the Weekend (SFGate)

SMART Aims to Keep Weekend Service (MarinIJ)

Supes Want Cops Walking the Beat (SFExaminer)

Divisadero Businesses Adjust (Hoodline)

Fire at Pier 45 (SFExaminer, Fox11)

Online Memorial Day vs. Real Crowds (SFChron)

