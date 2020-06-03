Today’s Headlines

Anti-Violence Protests Continue (KQED, SFGate)

National Guard Roll onto Vallejo Streets (SFChron, SFGate)

Curfew to Continue (SFExaminer, SFChron)

E-Bikes Having Their Moment (NYTimes)

Details on Democrats Transportation Bill (Politico)

Muni Art 2021 (SFNews)

S.F Reopens Free Private Car Storage at Beaches (Hoodline)

Unprecedented Rent Drops (Curbed)

Commentary: What Would Permanent ‘Work from Home’ Do? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Bay Area Not Ready to Reopen (MercNews)

Commentary: Oscar Grant, Floyd and the Modern Lynchings (USAToday)

