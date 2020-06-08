This Week: Potrero, Priced Out, Bike Trivia
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Potrero Yard Modernization Project Working Group. Join SFMTA for a virtual conversation about the project. Monday/tonight, June 8, 6-8 p.m. Call: 1 (267) 930- 4000 – Code: 317-654, Webinar ID: 879 4252 8374, Password: 890510. Or join via ZOOM.
- Tuesday Generation Priced Out. The book Generation Priced Out tells stories of residents, politicians and developers in over a dozen cities impacted by the housing crisis. Join SPUR for a conversation with the author. Tuesday, June 9, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Bike Trivia Night. This S.F.B.C event will test your wits and skills with bike-related questions. Tuesday, June 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Intro to Urban Cycling. Learn the basics of biking in San Francisco. Wednesday, June 10, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Commuting Basics. This Bike East Bay workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Wednesday, June 10, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Crafting Effective Transit Campaigns. The San Francisco Transit Riders is hosting an online series about organizing for better transit. Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.