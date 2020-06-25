Today’s Headlines

How Risky is my BART Ride? (EastBayTimes)

Oscar Grant’s Mother Pitched as BART Police Trainer (SFChron)

More on Muni’s New Subway Plan (BayAreaReporter)

Home Building Targets for Bay Area (EastBayTimes)

Sunset District Pushes Back Against Housing (CBSLocal)

Hayward Main Street to get a Makeover (EastBayTimes)

BLM and Berkeley’s Redlining (Berkeleyside)

Forum on Renaming Drake Blvd. (MarinIJ)

Letters Call out Selfish, Entitled Drivers (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Take Down Statues of Slave Holders (SFExaminer)

Commentary: BART Police Union Defends Reforms (MercNews)

Commentary: Let’s Ditch Office Culture and Keep Teleworking (CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?