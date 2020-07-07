This Week: Air Quality, Urban Cycling, Scooters
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/today! Air Quality and the Pandemic. Air quality improved because of work-from-home policies and shelter in place. Is there a way to hold onto the gains? Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday/today, July 7, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling Dos and Don’ts. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for an online seminar about how to bike safely in the city. Wednesday, July 8, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Will COVID Kill Scooter Companies? Like so many businesses, micromobility companies have taken a huge hit as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Will they survive, and should the government intervene to make sure they can continue to provide sustainable transportation after the pandemic subsides? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, July 9, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Friday Streamlining CEQA. SPUR talks with State Senator Scott Wiener about S.B. 288, a bill aimed at streamlining CEQA for environmentally friendly street and transit projects. Friday, July 10, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, etc. Sunday, July 12, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.