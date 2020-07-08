Today’s Headlines

More on BART Phasing Out Paper Tickets (SFExaminer)

Muni Hit Hard by Pandemic (SFNews)

Police Reformers Eye Transit Cops (Politico)

Tiburon-Angel Island Ferry Back in Business (MarinIJ)

More than 9,000 New COVID Cases in One Day (SFChron)

Reopening Pushed Back, Rising Infection Rate (SFGate, Hoodline)

While Santa Clara Allows More Reopening (SFGate)

The Myth of Diverted Gas Taxes (EastBayTimes)

Berkeley’s Homeless Housing Project (Berkeleyside)

Proposed CAREN Law Would Ban Discriminatory 911 Calls (SFChron)

Commentary: Trump Officials Put California Air Quality at Risk (SFChron)

Commentary: Tesla Park Should be Open for Walkers (SFChron)

