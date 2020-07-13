This Week: Labor, Bike Trivia, Housing
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday Labor and Developers Can Work Together to Build Economic Recovery. The limited availability of tradespeople has boosted construction costs, helping drive up housing prices. Hear directly from the building trades unions about the current state of our construction workforce, and learn what it will take to both retain and attract workers. Tuesday, July 14, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Bike-Themed Trivia Night. This SFBC event tests wits and skills with a series of bike and non-bike questions. Tuesday, July 14, 5:30-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Friday What is California Doing About Housing? The Bay Area’s state legislators remain stalwart housing champions. Join them for a conversation about what they think can be accomplished in Sacramento this year. Friday, July 17, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday Basic Bike Mechanics. In this one hour class, a Bike East Bay certified instructor will teach you how to make sure your bike is safe to ride. Saturday, July 18, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Sunday Smart City Cycling. This on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in urban traffic. Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. NOW Hunters Point, 155 Jennings St @ Cargo way, S.F. Join Wait List.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.