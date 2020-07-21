Today’s Headlines

Elected Officials Supporting Caltrain (MountainViewVoice)

More on COVID Pushing Transit to the Brink (Wired)

Plans to Make Fulton Safer (SFExaminer)

Renewed Calls for Slow Streets in Tenderloin (Hoodline)

More on Slow Streets, Outreach and Equity in Planning (NYTimes)

Hit & Run Motorist Who Killed Pedestrian Turns Self In (SFChron)

Bay Area Struggles to Find Reopening Middle Ground (SFChron)

The Rise of Delivery Robots (SFGate)

Keeping Your Bike in Shape (SFGate)

Slime Art at Page & Shrader (Hoodline)

Commentary: Two Supes Screwed Caltrain (SFChron)

Commentary: Put Caltrain Measure Before Voters (MercNews)

