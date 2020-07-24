Today’s Headlines

  • Will Transit Recover from the Pandemic? (Smithsonian)
  • More on Transit ‘Death Spiral’ (ITS)
  • Bay Area Wins Ferry Grant (MarineLog)
  • Covid Killed Economies, but not Traffic (GovTech)
  • More on Uptick in Traffic Violence (SFExaminer)
  • Ferry Building Fully Reopens (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Outdoor Dining is a Lifeline for Restaurants (SFChron)
  • McLaren Park Ropes Course (Hoodline)
  • Fate of Dozens of Statues (SFExaminer)
  • Malls are Closed, What About Risks at Smaller Stores? (SFChron)
  • Pods Again? (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: Questioning Commitment to Caltrain (SJSpotlight)

