Today’s Headlines
- Will Transit Recover from the Pandemic? (Smithsonian)
- More on Transit ‘Death Spiral’ (ITS)
- Bay Area Wins Ferry Grant (MarineLog)
- Covid Killed Economies, but not Traffic (GovTech)
- More on Uptick in Traffic Violence (SFExaminer)
- Ferry Building Fully Reopens (SFGate, SFChron)
- Outdoor Dining is a Lifeline for Restaurants (SFChron)
- McLaren Park Ropes Course (Hoodline)
- Fate of Dozens of Statues (SFExaminer)
- Malls are Closed, What About Risks at Smaller Stores? (SFChron)
- Pods Again? (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: Questioning Commitment to Caltrain (SJSpotlight)
