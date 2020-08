Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Measure Saved? (KQED, SFChron, SFExaminer, DailyJournal, Almanac)

Oakland BRT to Start Service Sunday (EastBayTimes)

Nomination Delays Impair SFMTA (SFExaminer)

SFMTA’s Situation Report (RT&S)

EV Charging Near Richmond BART (KPIX)

Mission Community Market Celebrates 10 Years (MissionLocal)

Chinatown Merchants to Get Help Moving Biz Outdoors (SFExaminer)

Why Does Chinatown Have Low COVID Rates? (SFChron)

More Counties Impose Fines for Not Masking (SFChron)

Renaming Francis Drake (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?