Oakland BRT Line Opens Sunday

Photo: AC Transit
Photo: AC Transit

The long-awaited ‘Tempo’ BRT line of AC Transit will open this weekend between downtown Oakland and San Leandro on International Boulevard. The project cost $232 million to build.

From AC Transit’s “Tempo” service release:

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) invites members of the media to a video and photography opportunity on the all-new AC Transit Tempo system, which begins service to riders on Sunday, August 9. The vibrantly colored 60-foot hybrid technology coach will travel the Tempo corridor, highlighting its network of bus-only lanes, a first of its kind view of how Tempo bus docking achieves train-like service, the artistry of stations, and much more.

A look at the Tempo bus. Photo: AC Transit
A look at the Tempo bus. Photo: AC Transit

That phrase “train-like service” coupled with “for less money,” was popular a decade ago. However, given the experience in the East Bay and elsewhere, it’s now clear that constructing true BRT, with train-like amenities and new pavement, ends up costing just as much as rail.

As previously reported, the International BRT line got final approval from the Oakland City Council in 2012. At the time, East Bay BRT was expected to be completed in 2016 at a cost of between $152 million and $172 million. But the final cost, at about $24.4 million per mile, is as much as non-electrified light rail. See “The Myth of the Magic Bus” for comparisons of non-electrified BRT with non-electrified light-rail lines in New Jersey, Ottawa, and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, a bit more on the new service from the Tempo web page:

Tempo is built for reliability so you can connect to the things that move you.

  • Bus-only lanes increase travel speed and reduce delays caused by traffic.
  • New traffic signal technology enables faster bus travel by adjusting signals to allow buses to bypass traffic
  • Riders pay before boarding by tagging their Clipper card or buying a ticket at the station, speeding the boarding process.

The project also included many street upgrades, including new lighting, high-visibility crosswalks, new landscaping, and artwork.

The new buses will take three bikes per bus. Cyclists are asked to board with their bikes at the rear doors, as seen below.

bikeboarding

There are onboard bike racks on the bus. More from the service’s web page:

Multi-door boarding minimizes crowding. To further ease the boarding process, some doors are designed for certain riders. Here are the details on where you should board:

  • Middle doors: Riders with mobility devices or who require priority seating should board here; other riders are welcome to board after these riders.
  • Rear doors: Riders with bikes and strollers should board here; other riders are welcome to board here as well.
  • Front door: The front door will only be used in an emergency. For boarding during regular service, please use the middle and rear doors.

The service will be free through November, after which normal AC Transit fares will apply.

For more reading, check out the Mercury News coverage.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Bay Area’s First BRT System Coming to the East Bay By 2016

By Aaron Bialick |
Transit riders in the East Bay will get a boost in 2016 with the arrival of the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit corridor, connecting San Leandro and Oakland. The project recently reached a major milestone with the release of its final environmental impact report (EIR). AC Transit will begin fielding public feedback on the EIR […]

This Week: Visions for a Better Market Street

By Robert Prinz |
Join one of the Better Market Street workshops this week to help envision the future of San Francisco’s most important corridor. East Bay Bus Rapid Transit also goes up for final approvals at the Oakland and San Leandro city councils this week, and Sunday Streets returns to Bayview and Dogpatch neighborhoods. Here are all the highlights from […]

Oakland City Council Endorses BRT Routing for Further Study

By Michael Rhodes |
Image: AC Transit Bus Rapid Transit in the East Bay cleared an important hurdle yesterday as the Oakland City Council cast a unanimous vote in support of adopting a "locally preferred alternative" route. The route through Oakland would travel primarily on International Boulevard and Telegraph Avenue as part of a future AC Transit BRT corridor […]

This Week: Greening the Wiggle, and Growing Around Transit

By Streetsblog |
There are forums aplenty this week delving into topics including Plan Bay Area, getting around in the Sunset, and BRT in Mexico City. Tomorrow evening, city agencies are also holding an open house meeting about turning the Wiggle into a calmer greenway. Check out the rest of the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday: Wiggle Neighborhood Green […]

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Aaron Bialick |
This week, join the SF Transit Riders Union’s general meeting, show your support at a workshop on the Fell and Oak bikeways, and celebrate winter parties in SF and the East Bay. Here are the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday: SF Transit Riders Union Member Meeting. Join the SFTRU at its general meeting where members will […]