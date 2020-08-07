Today’s Headlines

More Progress on Caltrain Tax (SFExaminer, SJSpotlight)

Now Will Voters Support Caltrain? (MercNews)

Small Businesses Shuttering (SFChron)

New Russian Hill Park to Open in 2021 (SFExaminer)

Sprawl and the Climate Change Battle (KUOW)

New Mid-Peninsula Bay Trail Segment (EastBayTimes)

Analysis of California’s 3-Foot Passing Law (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Moves Forward with Public Arts Plans (Berkeleyside)

Restaurant Tries ‘Quarantine Bubble’ Outdoor Dining (SFGate)

Commentary: Cities Won’t Allow Housing Unless Forced (SFChron)

Commentary: Ballot Measure Accelerates Green Projects (SFChron)

Commentary: Orange County Register Still Hates HSR (OCRegister)

