Today’s Headlines

Muni Subway Returns (SFBay)

HSR Heats Up in California (Forbes)

Air Quality Improves But Still Bad (SFChron)

Rain Falls, but Not Enough to Suppress Fires (SFGate)

Speed Cameras Could be Key to Vision Zero (SFExaminer)

Urban Future is Carless (Route50)

Affordable Housing Fees Kept Intact (SFExaminer)

Hayes Valley Loses Three More Businesses (Hoodline)

Latest Safe Sleeping Site to Open in Mission (SFExaminer)

Two Panhandle Street Trees Collapse (Hoodline)

Berkeley Joins Protests to Save Postal Service (Berkeleyside)

Photos of the Financial District (Wolf)

