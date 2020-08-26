Today’s Headlines

More on Muni Breakdown (SFChron, SFGate, SFWeekly)

Hayes Will Close to Cars on Weekends (SFChron, SFWeekly)

How the Winds Helped Foul Air Quality (SFGate)

Number of S.F. Home Sales Hit Recession Levels (Socketsite)

Racism in Transit, Social Distancing Reduced (NextCity)

Silent Trains and Masks (DailyTimes)

Motorist and Scooterist Crash in Bernal (SFExaminer)

Pothole Art (Hoodline)

Miwok Panel Urges Francis Drake Renaming (MarinIJ)

Sausalito Still Isn’t Requiring Masks? (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Utility Payments Help Fund Gas Lobby (Almanac)

