Muni Proposes Emergency Bus Lanes on Geary (SFGate)

More on BART Increasing Weekday Service (KRON4)

What Would you Do with Old BART Cars? (SFExaminer)

Bayview Hunters Point Traffic Safety Study (SFExaminer)

Traffic Approaching Pre-COVID Levels (ABC7)

Motorist Hits Pedestrian on Sutter (Hoodline)

Stay Indoors, Don’t Count on Masks (EastBayTimes)

Twitter Sublets Office Space (SFChron)

Commercial Real Estate’s Bottom (SFGate)

Polls Show Voters Want More Housing, Not More Police (48Hills)

S.F. Wants Chic Trash Cans (SFChron)

Commentary: Prop 15 Would Force Businesses to Pay Fair Share (SFChron)

