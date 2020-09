Today’s Headlines

16th Street BART for Flu Shots, COVID Tests (MissionLocal)

BART Getting 5G (ProgressiveRailroading, 5GRadar)

More on Emergency Transit Lanes on Geary (SFExaminer)

S.F. Passes Budget (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Climate Change Demands Unified Approach (SFChron)

COVID Bay Area #s Stable as 200,000 Dead Nationally (SFChron)

Businesses That Still Can’t Reopen (SFGate)

Progress on Port Development Plans at Piers 30-32 (SFExaminer)

Oakland Gets $20 Million for Affordable Housing (Oaklandside)

Street Toilet Cleaners Want Own Commode (SFChron)

Commentary: S.F. Needs a Plan to End Homelessness (SFChron)

Commentary: State Needs to Save Small Businesses (SFExaminer)

