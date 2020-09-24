Today’s Headlines

Panhandle to Pacific Car Free (SFChron)

More on Continuing ‘Work from Home’ (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on California Phasing Out Gasoline Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

‘Eco Friendly’ S.F. May Extend Gas Station Lease (SFExaminer)

S.F. Games Congestion Pricing (TrafficTech)

Roundabouts for Gilman (Berkeleyside)

Protests in S.F., San Jose and Oakland Over Breonna Taylor Decision (SFChron)

Motorist Drives onto Sidewalk, Kills Petaluma Pedestrian (SFGate)

Toll Lanes for the North Bay? (SonomaNews)

Novato to Declare ‘Climate Emergency’ (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Chronicle Endorses Scott Wiener (SFChron)

Commentary: The Oddity of “Normal” S.F. in the Time of COVID (SFExaminer)

