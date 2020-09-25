Today’s Headlines

BART Board Amends Budget (CBSLocal)

‘Adopt’ a BART Car (SFChron)

Muni Bringing Back Fare Inspection (SFChron)

SMART, Marin Transit to Offer Low-Income Discounts (MarinIJ)

More on Telecommute Mandate (BizTimes)

Americans Driving Less (Quartz)

Heat and Smog to Foul Air Again (SFChron)

Protests Slow Bay Area Bridges (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Berkeley’s Downtown Ambassadors (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Can Newsom Achieve Climate Goals? (SFChron)

Commentary: Climate Change is About Health (MercNews)

Commentary: Bring Speed Cameras to Oakland (SFBayTimes)

