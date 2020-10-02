Today’s Headlines
- SPUR: Bay Area Transit Agencies Have Passed on Preventive Maintenance for Too-Long Pre-COVID
- BART Service Delayed as Power Line Falls on Track (SFist)
- How Does the Pandemic Impact Climate Advocacy (Chronicle)
- Project Room Key Begins to End in SF (Chronicle)
- Meet Your 13 SF Ballot Measures (SFist)
- Wifi Bus Connects Internet and Transit (San Jose Spotlight)
- Santa Cruz Fire Worsened Already-serious Housing Shortage (Chronicle)
- Fire Situation Could Get Worse Today (Chronicle)
- Rain Might Be in the Near Future (Chronicle)
