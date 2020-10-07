Today’s Headlines

  • Vote Postponed on San Francisco Gas Station (SFExaminer)
  • 90% of Muni Riders Wear Masks (ABC7)
  • More on Manny’s Nomination to SFMTA Board (SFBay)
  • All S.F. Slow Streets to be Completed by End of Month (SFExaminer)
  • San Franciscans Sacrificed to Save Lives from COVID (SFChron)
  • Marin Sees COVID Progress (MarinIJ)
  • Residents Want to Move Out of Wildfire Areas (SFChron)
  • Police Seek Bayview Hit & Run Driver (SFExaminer)
  • San Pablo Hit & Run Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
  • Road to All-Electric Cars is Steep (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Voter Guide (SFChron)
  • Commentary: No Free Rides for Uber/Lyft (SFChron)

