Today’s Headlines
- Vote Postponed on San Francisco Gas Station (SFExaminer)
- 90% of Muni Riders Wear Masks (ABC7)
- More on Manny’s Nomination to SFMTA Board (SFBay)
- All S.F. Slow Streets to be Completed by End of Month (SFExaminer)
- San Franciscans Sacrificed to Save Lives from COVID (SFChron)
- Marin Sees COVID Progress (MarinIJ)
- Residents Want to Move Out of Wildfire Areas (SFChron)
- Police Seek Bayview Hit & Run Driver (SFExaminer)
- San Pablo Hit & Run Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
- Road to All-Electric Cars is Steep (SFChron)
- Bay Area Voter Guide (SFChron)
- Commentary: No Free Rides for Uber/Lyft (SFChron)
