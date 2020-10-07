Today’s Headlines

Vote Postponed on San Francisco Gas Station (SFExaminer)

90% of Muni Riders Wear Masks (ABC7)

More on Manny’s Nomination to SFMTA Board (SFBay)

All S.F. Slow Streets to be Completed by End of Month (SFExaminer)

San Franciscans Sacrificed to Save Lives from COVID (SFChron)

Marin Sees COVID Progress (MarinIJ)

Residents Want to Move Out of Wildfire Areas (SFChron)

Police Seek Bayview Hit & Run Driver (SFExaminer)

San Pablo Hit & Run Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)

Road to All-Electric Cars is Steep (SFChron)

Bay Area Voter Guide (SFChron)

Commentary: No Free Rides for Uber/Lyft (SFChron)

