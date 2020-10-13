This Week: Trivia, Pedestrians, Urban Cycling
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Bike-Themed Trivia Night. This SFBC event test wits and skills on a series of questions both bike and non-bike related. Tuesday/tonight! Oct. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. RSVP for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Pedestrian Deaths in America. Last year, 6,590 people were hit and killed while walking in the United States–the highest number in 30 years. In her new book, Right of Way, former Streetsblog USA editor Angie Schmitt shows us that these deaths are not unavoidable “accidents.” Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Bay Area Transit Riders Forum. Have COVID-19 transit disruptions changed or delayed your travel patterns on public transit? Are you concerned about impending service cuts? Share your experiences and perspectives with us at our 2nd Bay Area Transit Rider Forum, focusing on service cuts and connectivity. Thursday, Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m. RSVP for Zoom Link.
- Saturday Urban Cycling Road Class. This class will cover on-road, on-your-bike practice sessions, working in small groups with certified instructors to improve handling skills, emergency maneuvers, and ability to confidently and safely bike on all types of streets. Saturday, Oct. 17, 9-1 p.m., University Ave and Marina Blvd., Berkeley Marina, on the waterfront wharf just northwest of the intersection, Berkeley. Register here.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride Class. Instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, Oct. 17, 11-1 p.m. NOW Hunters Point, 155 Jennings St @ Cargo Way, S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.