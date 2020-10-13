Today’s Headlines

S.F. Rolls Out Emergency Transit-Only Lanes (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Caltrain Measure (SVBizTimes)

WETA Orders More Ferries (MarineLog)

Cyclists Stopped from Riding to Treasure Island (NBCBayArea)

Transit Agencies Ill Prepared for Cyber Attacks (SmartCitiesDive)

Cubic Signed to Deliver Customer Info to Muni (ProgressiveRailroading)

Hoping for More than Sharrows on New Overpasses (DailyJournal)

‘Cash for Clunkers’ Offers Vouchers for E-bikes, Transit (NextCity)

Atherton Candidates Oppose Bills that “Threaten Character” of Single Family Neighborhoods (Almanac)

Pandemic Fueling Car Sales? (RTL)

Commentary: Vote ‘Yes’ on Funding Caltrain (SJSpotlight)

